DERBY-Riggenbach, Dorothy "Ann" 70, of Derby, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home in Wellington. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Wellington Humane Society, PO Box 494, Wellington, KS 67152 and may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home, 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com. Ann Riggenbach was born November 25, 1948, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Dowers) Bunch in Winfield, KS. She graduated from Wellington High School in 1966 and graduated from Wichita State University. She was united in marriage to John Riggenbach in Wellington. Dorothy worked at the welfare office in Wichita and was a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting and reading. Dorothy loved her little Shiatzu, Magic and spending time with her family. Ann is survived by her loving husband, John Riggenbach of the home; mother-in-law, June Riggenbach of Wellington; brother, Bill (Jeannie) Bunch of Wellington. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 8, 2019