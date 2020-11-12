Dorothy Roger
April 14, 1940 - November 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dorothy Lee Roger passed away at home on November 8, 2020 after a determined battle with metastatic breast cancer. Dorothy's unconditional love for her family anchored her quiet strength and generous heart. Her kind spirit and zest for adventure were an inspiration to her friends and family, and her delight with the simple things in the world around her was contagious.
Dorothy was born in Enid, Oklahoma on April 14, 1940 to Reverend Charles W. Lynch and Rosamay Barnett Lynch. She grew up avidly following youth sports teams coached by her father. A favorite memory was boys piling into the family's Nash Rambler before baseball games. At Enid High School, she participated in forensics and debate.
Dorothy attended The University of Tulsa for two years where she worked as a radio station engineer. However, Dorothy was forever faithful to the University of Oklahoma which she attended for a semester before marrying, moving to Wichita, and graduating from Wichita State University in 1963. After raising her daughters, she earned her Masters of Social Work from the University of Kansas and worked for Wichita USD 259 for more than 20 years.
Dorothy volunteered at various organizations, including L'Ouverture School, Meals on Wheels, and American Red Cross. Over the years, she enjoyed volleyball, tennis, fencing, jigsaw puzzles, Scrabble, and watching OU football games. She was an avid theater-goer, especially to Music Theatre Wichita. She also kept busy with Birthday Club, Bible Study, and Welcome Wagon. She went on grand adventures to China, the Pacific Northwest, and other places with her dear childhood friend Jo Bobbitt. For relaxation, Dorothy slowed down twice a week for her cherished massages with Debbie McCurdy.
Dorothy was a talented bridge player; a member of numerous groups over the years. In retirement she began to play some duplicate, one highlight of which was Dorothy and her partner setting Warren Buffet in two out of three hands at a tournament.
Perhaps her greatest joys of the last 20 years were her three grandsons and her great-grandson. She took the boys to zoos, parks, museums, theater, gardens, rodeos, and on many other adventures in her big red van.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Shelley Smith of Aubrey, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Ed Laborde of Houston, Texas; her grandsons Joshua Smith (Jennafer Collins), Mark Laborde, and Matthew Laborde; her great-grandson Jayce Smith; and her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Emilee Kay Lynch. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant son, Mark Kenneth. The family would like to thank Susan Kiefer and the caregivers of Kiefer Senior Care for their kind and patient care for the past year.
A gravesite service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Pavilion at Grace Hill Cemetery, 500 Memorial Drive, Perry, Oklahoma. Prior to the service, the Pavilion will be open at 9:30 am for visitation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift (please note it is in memory of Dorothy Roger) may be made to Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, at 701 Amidon, Wichita, Kansas 67203 or www.botanica.org/memorials
.