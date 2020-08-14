Stallbaumer, Dorothy Ruth age 92, passed away on August 11, 2020. Visitation Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14 at the funeral home. A private Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held. Survivors include her children: Terri Cornejo, Roger Stallbaumer (Julia), Bob Stallbaumer (Janelle), Joe Stallbaumer (Barbara), Kim Stallbaumer, May Lynn Patterson (Toby), Scott Stallbaumer, 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Garrity. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Pearl Garrity, husband, Roger Stallbaumer, Sr., son, John Stallbaumer, daughter, Beverly Stallbaumer; brother, Stephen Garrity and sisters: Helen Meyer, Mary Buzzell, Jo Oldridge, Pauline Wetta and Nonie Schmitz. Memorial contributions are to the Bryce Day Memorial Foundation. Share a memory, leave condolences or view a full obituary at cornejodayfuneralhome.com
.