Sawyer, Dorothy "Dot" Was born in Russell, Kansas on January 6, 1926 and passed away on December 11, 2019. She grew up and attended school in Lipscomb and Higgins, Texas. She attended West Texas State College in Canyon, Texas. Dorothy met her future husband, Frank Sawyer at Dalhart, Texas where she worked at the Air Force Base. They were married on December 16, 1944. After Frank was discharged from the Air Force they made their home in Wichita, Kansas, where Frank's family lived. She always enjoyed every morning working the Eagle Crossword puzzle and the afternoons working on jigsaw puzzles. She also did Word Searches and played Blackjack. She lived at Twin Lakes Apartments for 10 years and made many new friends. She loved playing Bunco twice a month with friends at Twin Lakes. Dorothy was a very active member in ESA Sorority for over 60 years. She worked very closely with St. Jude's Hospital. After working for the City of Wichita for eleven years, she retired. She did volunteer work for the Wichita Bar Association for many years. She took a lot of trips with friends and enjoyed her time with her family at the Lake of the Ozarks in the summer. She was a long-time member of and served in many positions at both West Side Christian Church and West Wichita Women's Christian Group. She was also a member of Riverlawn Christian Church. Dot was a devout Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Selma Houser; four sisters, Theresa Hughes, Anna Stable, Marie Cloud, and Sally Gillespie; and three brothers, Carl Houser, Jack Houser, and Art Houser. Her husband, Frank Sawyer, passed away on November 3, 1971. She is survived by her daughter, Susie Sawyer of Wichita, Kansas; a grandson, Mark Campbell and his wife, Bonnie; two great-grandsons, Connor and Alex Campbell; and beloved pet, Skylar, all of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She is also survived by Dick Campbell of Centennial, Colorado. Surviving also are numerous nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law, Gloria (Sawyer) Kemper of Portland, Oregon. Service at Resthaven Mortuary, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday from 6 till 8 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials: Botanica Gardens, 701 Amidon St., Wichita, KS 67203 and Harry Hynes Hospice.



