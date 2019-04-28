Scheidt, Dorothy 93, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Chapel at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, whom she married immediately following WWII, Raymond Scheidt; daughter-in-law, Jolene Carrie Scheidt; parents, Bernard and Anna Kelly. Survived by her son, Michael Scheidt; grandchildren, Matt (Natasha) Creasman, Allison (Christopher) Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Devon Creasman, Aidan Creasman; close friend, Robin Smith. A memorial has been established with: Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019