Stone, Dorothy Born Jan. 16, 1930 passed to the loving arms of Jesus on June 22, 2019 at the age of 89. She retired from Beech Aircraft after 40 years and loved to make her own clothes and crafts. She is survived by son, Johnny (Debbie) Schmidt of Wichita, two sisters Esther (Larry) Fields of Oklahoma and Susie Schmidt of El Dorado, KS; four grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 am until 4 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019