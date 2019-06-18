Adams, Dorothy Y. 95, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born June 8, 1924 to Andrew and Mary (Lee) Skeen in Allen County, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John "Edd" Adams; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Twyla (Jim) Lewis and Darla (Lewis) Snyder; grandchildren, Tylana Looking Glass, Jessica (Robert) Johnson, and Matthew (Merridith) Snyder; great-grandchildren, Cirilo Stumblingbear and Cyleyss Stumblingbear; and siblings, Wayne Skeen, Harold Skeen, Vernon Skeen, Evelyn McCollom, and Mary Richardson. Funeral: 1 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. Interment will take place at Gum Springs Cemetery near Stockton, MO. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019