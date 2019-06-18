Dorothy Y. Adams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Y. Adams.
Service Information
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS
67213
(316)-265-2646
Notice
Send Flowers

Adams, Dorothy Y. 95, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born June 8, 1924 to Andrew and Mary (Lee) Skeen in Allen County, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John "Edd" Adams; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Twyla (Jim) Lewis and Darla (Lewis) Snyder; grandchildren, Tylana Looking Glass, Jessica (Robert) Johnson, and Matthew (Merridith) Snyder; great-grandchildren, Cirilo Stumblingbear and Cyleyss Stumblingbear; and siblings, Wayne Skeen, Harold Skeen, Vernon Skeen, Evelyn McCollom, and Mary Richardson. Funeral: 1 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. Interment will take place at Gum Springs Cemetery near Stockton, MO. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details