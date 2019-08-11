Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorthea "Anne" Horton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Horton, Dorthea "Anne" beloved mother, grandmother, and artist, 84, passed away July 28, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Anne was born May 27th, 1935 in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Tom and Rowena Campbell. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Keith Horton, Jr.; father, T.P. Campbell; mother, Rowena Campbell; and brothers, T.B. Sonny and David Campbell. Anne married Keith Horton, Jr. on February 15th, 1952. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. Keith and Anne are survived by their children Michael Horton; Malea Griffey (Stephen); Marta Shook (Stan); Merri Copeland (Sam); Marjean Payne (Steven); all of Wichita, KS. Anne is also survived by grandchildren Erin and Eric Horton, Graham Griffey, Caitlin Keyser (Travis); Stephanie Shook, Stacy Potter (Michael); Kaci Copeland, Kindell Raffety (Jordan); Wyatt Payne, and two great-grandchildren Skylee and Lilly Keyser. Anne was a talented, celebrated local artist, teaching and sharing her passion for painting with anyone who was interested. She was also an avid tennis player, spending time traveling the country with her WINS tennis group. A celebration of life will be held in Anne's honor August 17, 2019, at Mark Arts-Great Hall, 1307 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67206, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Those who wish to remember Anne in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Mark Arts,

