Cauble, Dorthea Mae (James) 90, May 14, 1928 - February 3, 2019. Born in Zook, Ks. She married Dale James, March 23, 1951 and settled in Shields Ks where they were farmers and raised three children. She met the love of her life when her brother brought Dale James home from Fort Hays State for a hunting trip. When she was really tired she would say, he shot, I fell, end of love story. Dorthea was the epitome of the farmer's wife and helpmate. She loved her friends, quilting, gardening, sewing, and being involved in all her childrens' activities. She loved to watch sports, especially basketball, going to all the Dighton games with her friends. In 2016, she moved to assisted living in Wichita. Dorthea was preceded in death by her husband, Dale James, 2003, son Danny James, 2016, granddaughter Hope James, 2012 and brother Ronnie Cauble, 2017. She leaves behind her two daughters Rose Meals and husband Paul, Wichita, Ks, and Diana James-Cairns and husband Wally (John), Redwood City, Ca., grandchildren Becky Cole, Matthew James, Luke James, Abby James, Bridget James and Dale James. She also had 7 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kaden, Kaylee, and Tatum James, Lexi Cole, Tanner Stacy, and Natalie Raub. She also leaves behind a legacy of friendships with people from all walks of life. She had a big heart and was loved by all. Memorials are suggested to JOY Center or United Methodist Church in care of Boomhower Funeral Home, P.O. Box 891, Dighton, Ks 67839.

