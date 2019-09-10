Dottie F. Ashford

Ashford, Dottie F. died September 8, 2019, in Wichita. She is survived by sons, Paul Ashford and wife Laurie and Bruce Ashford and wife Sheryl and a daughter, Cheryl Tate and husband, Ronald; a brother, William West, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Grace West, two sons, Mark Ashford and Daryl Ashford and a brother, Thomas West Jr. Private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Baker Funeral, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
