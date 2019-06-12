Slaven, Dottye Toalson, Payne, King 96, went into the arms of Jesus, to lay her crown at His feet on Sat., Jun. 8, 2019. Service; 10:30 am, Sat., Jun. 15, at Broadway Mortuary. Interment: Oxford Cemetery. Preceded in death by parents, siblings, husbands, and daughters, Laura Judd and Penny Berryman. Survivors include daughters, Darlinda Harpstrite and Johnna (Chuck) Smith; 9 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. As a WWII Navy Vet, Dottye touched many people's lives and wanted everyone to know Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior. Memorial with Ministry of Jesus, P.O. Box 357, Augusta, KS 67010. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019