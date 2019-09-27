BENTONVILLE, AR-Carr, Douglas 84, of Bentonville, Arkansas passed away September 24, 2019 in Rogers, Arkansas. He was born October 26, 1934 in Webb City, Missouri, the son of Frank Leroy and Mary Diehl Carr. He Served in the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. He was a member of the American Legion Post 100 and a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Rogers. He was preceded in death by one son, his mother, father and nine siblings. He is survived by his siblings Elsie Krell, Wanda Karolyi, Juanita Bailey and many nephews and nieces. Services with full Military Honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville Arkansas. Online condolences can be sent to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, Arkansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019