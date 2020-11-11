1/1
Douglas Castleberry
1929 - 2020
Douglas Castleberry
October 21, 1929 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Castleberry, Douglas Lee, 91, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. Douglas was born in Wichita, KS to Lester and Myrtle (Jackson) Castleberry on Oct. 21, 1929. Douglas worked in real estate for 40 plus years. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Castleberry; son, Marc Castleberry; brother, Randy Castleberry. He is survived by his children, Susan Kraft of Oxford, and Scott (Barbara) Castleberry, of Wichita; grandchildren, Sarah (David) Viramontes, Wellington, Allison Kraft (Denver Taton), Argonia, Josh Hoffman, Wichita, Marquise (Matthew) Dedman, Winfield, Scott Castleberry II, Winfield and Coby Castleberry, Wichita; great-grandchildren, Kolsen Viramontes, Emma Taton, Elijah Taton and Brynley Dedman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, and on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4-7 pm with family present from 4-6 pm both days. Due to the Covid restrictions, private family service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 To share online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
16
Service
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
