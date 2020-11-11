Douglas Castleberry
October 21, 1929 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Castleberry, Douglas Lee, 91, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. Douglas was born in Wichita, KS to Lester and Myrtle (Jackson) Castleberry on Oct. 21, 1929. Douglas worked in real estate for 40 plus years. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Castleberry; son, Marc Castleberry; brother, Randy Castleberry. He is survived by his children, Susan Kraft of Oxford, and Scott (Barbara) Castleberry, of Wichita; grandchildren, Sarah (David) Viramontes, Wellington, Allison Kraft (Denver Taton), Argonia, Josh Hoffman, Wichita, Marquise (Matthew) Dedman, Winfield, Scott Castleberry II, Winfield and Coby Castleberry, Wichita; great-grandchildren, Kolsen Viramontes, Emma Taton, Elijah Taton and Brynley Dedman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, and on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4-7 pm with family present from 4-6 pm both days. Due to the Covid restrictions, private family service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 To share online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
.