Douglas Davis Lockett

Lockett, Douglas Davis affectionately known as "Brother Doug" was born June 21, 1957 in Kansas City, Kansas to James W. and Cindy M. (Lee) Lockett. He leaves behind his beloved son, Douglas Davis Lockett, Jr. of Wichita, Kansas, brothers, Timothy Lockett of Topeka, Kansas and Jerry Lockett of Kansas City Missouri, sister, Debra Lunn of Shawnee, Kansas, and a host of nieces, nephews and family. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 Jackson Mortuary Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019
