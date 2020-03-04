BELLA VISTA-AR-Moody, Douglas Duane 76, of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at his home Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born March 23, 1943 in Syracuse, Kansas to Harris Ward Moody and Esther Freida Anna Hempler Moody. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sue Moody and four children. A celebration of Doug's life will be at 2:00PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Chapel in Rogers with Chaplain Chuck Bengtson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until service time. The family hopes all will come to visit and reminisce prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712. Condolences or memories may be expressed at Stockdale-Moodyfs.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020