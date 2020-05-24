Spatz, Douglas E. Age 96, passed away May 20, 2020, born October 4, 1923 to Raleigh and Opal Spatz in Densmore, Kansas. Douglas served in the United States Army and was the retired Owner / Founder of Spray Equipment & Service Inc. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yvonne Spatz; and brother, Ronald A. Spatz. Douglas is survived by daughters, Pam Tonn and Diana Cope; 4 grandchildren, Jerry Reasoner, Shane (Stacie) Tonn, Christopher Cope and Ramee Tonn; and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67206. Come & Go viewing available from 9AM-4PM, Tuesday, May 26th, at Resthaven Mortuary. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.