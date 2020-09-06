Douglas G. Roland
September 2, 2020
Wichita, KS - Douglas G. Roland "Call Doug For A Clean Rug", 85, founder and retired owner of Steamatic of Wichita, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. "Never put a question mark where God put a period." Visitation, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, at Believers Southern Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Mike Roland, Sr., 10 siblings, and son, Curtis Lee Roland. Survivors: wife, Sharon, love of his life for 50 years; sons, Doug Roland of Dallas, TX, Darrel (Diane) Roland of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Jamie Roland of Wichita; sister, Helene Bacher of Ponca City, OK; brother, Kenneth (Charlotte) Roland of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Kristen (Tim) Hall; Bradley (Rachel) Roland, Alek Roland and HaLee Roland of Wichita; great-granddaughters, Whitney and Leighton Hall; sister-in-law, Barbara Duede; brother-in-law, John Shepherd; nieces, Wendy Dunn and Ronda Cook who lived with Doug and Sharon during their childhood; plus numerous other special nieces and nephews. Others that looked up to him as a father include Ken Holland, Jeff Pritchard, Valeda Bahl, Pam Anderson and Charlene Neese.
Doug grew up in Ponca City, OK. Cleaning dirty rugs was a big part of his life. He was the Northern Oklahoma Kirby vacuum distributor. He started his first Steamatic franchise in Ponca City, OK and then in Wichita, KS in 1968 as the 9th Steamatic franchise in the country. It is now in its 53rd year of business. His slogan "Call Doug For A Clean Rug"® is well known by many Wichita folks. He was instrumental in helping to open many franchises across the country. He was a well respected business man and a very talented singer. He loved country music. His first band was the "Fireglows" in Ponca City, OK and later on he was the front man for "Flatland Band" in Wichita. They played back-up to many country artists.
Doug was potentate of the Midian Shrine and a member of the Royal Order of the Jesters as well as a Mason for 65 years. He was also a member of the Midian Shrine Motor Patrol. He was a member of the Wichita Chamber of Commerce and a top recruiter of new members and a member of the Wichita Executives Association since the mid 70s.
He was an avid fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and attended many football games with his sons. He would bet with his young neighbor, Taylor, who was a K-State fan. If K-State won, Doug would leave a quarter on her porch to pay his bet.
Doug was a great man who has left a wonderful legacy behind. He was larger than life and he lived it to the fullest. Now that he has gone, may all of the beautiful memories be a blessing to you.
Special thanks to caregivers: Cecelia (Sassie) Hernandez, Ashlyn Arnold and Trudy Kirkpatrick as well as all of the staff at Avita Senior Living, Healthcare Resort and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Memorials established with Believer's Southern Baptist Church and Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com