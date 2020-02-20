Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas K. Stutzman. View Sign Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hesston Mennonite Church 309 S. Main St View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM Dyck Arboretum of the Plains 177 W. Hickory St Hesston , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

HESSTON-Stutzman, Douglas K. 80, of Hesston, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Schowalter Villa. He was born June 26, 1939 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Clifford and Lillian (Wenger) Stutzman. Doug lived in Peabody when he was younger moving to Hesston in the mid 1950's. He graduated from Hesston Academy in 1957. He farmed until 1962 in Peabody, KS. Doug then worked at Excel Industries in Hesston two different times during his career (1963-1971, 1987-2004). He held various positions from engineering assistant, shop superintendent and sales/service manager, retiring in 2004. He served on the Excel Board from 1963-2012 He worked at GT Sales & Manufacturing from 1972-1987. Doug attended Catlin Mennonite Church in Peabody as a child, and was a long time member of the Hesston Mennonite Church. Douglas was united in marriage to Barbara Kathryn Vogt on September 27, 1957 at Halstead, KS. She preceded him in death in 2004. He later married Phyllis May King Kauffman on April 15, 2006. She preceded him in death in 2018. Douglas was also preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sons, David (Sharon) Stutzman of Hesston, Steven (Anita Miller) Stutzman of Denver, CO; a daughter, Kathryn (Steven) Ropp of Iowa City, IA; brothers, Don (Elnor) Stutzman of Hesston and Duane Stutzman of Olathe, KS; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; step-sons, David (Lynda) Kauffman and Douglas Kauffman, all of Hesston, and two step-granddaughters. Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W. Hickory St., Hesston. Family will meet with friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Hesston Mennonite Church, 309 S. Main St. Memorial contributions may be made to Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, Kansas 67062.

HESSTON-Stutzman, Douglas K. 80, of Hesston, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Schowalter Villa. He was born June 26, 1939 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Clifford and Lillian (Wenger) Stutzman. Doug lived in Peabody when he was younger moving to Hesston in the mid 1950's. He graduated from Hesston Academy in 1957. He farmed until 1962 in Peabody, KS. Doug then worked at Excel Industries in Hesston two different times during his career (1963-1971, 1987-2004). He held various positions from engineering assistant, shop superintendent and sales/service manager, retiring in 2004. He served on the Excel Board from 1963-2012 He worked at GT Sales & Manufacturing from 1972-1987. Doug attended Catlin Mennonite Church in Peabody as a child, and was a long time member of the Hesston Mennonite Church. Douglas was united in marriage to Barbara Kathryn Vogt on September 27, 1957 at Halstead, KS. She preceded him in death in 2004. He later married Phyllis May King Kauffman on April 15, 2006. She preceded him in death in 2018. Douglas was also preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sons, David (Sharon) Stutzman of Hesston, Steven (Anita Miller) Stutzman of Denver, CO; a daughter, Kathryn (Steven) Ropp of Iowa City, IA; brothers, Don (Elnor) Stutzman of Hesston and Duane Stutzman of Olathe, KS; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; step-sons, David (Lynda) Kauffman and Douglas Kauffman, all of Hesston, and two step-granddaughters. Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W. Hickory St., Hesston. Family will meet with friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Hesston Mennonite Church, 309 S. Main St. Memorial contributions may be made to Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, Kansas 67062. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close