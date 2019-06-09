Curfman, Douglas M. passed away June 7, 2019, after a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer and her husband Jeremy and two of the most important people in his life, grandchildren, Lilly and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister Donna Bean and her husband John, brother Dick Curfman and many good friends. His family would like to thank his caregivers at Harry Hynes Hospice. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS, 67219, would be welcomed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019