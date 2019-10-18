BELLE PLAINE-Myers, Douglas 67 yrs, passed on Oct. 16, 2019. Doug was born Nov. 16, 1951, to Charles F. Myers and Leona Allgaier Myers Feuerborn in Madison, SD. Doug was preceded in death by parents. He is survived by wife of 39 yrs, Linda; children, Travis Myers, of Portland OR, Evan Myers (Brynn Lyman), of Wichita, Vallin Myers (Scott Akers), of Wichita, and Gavin Myers, of NYC; grandchildren, August and Austin Akers, Molly and Henry Lyman-Myers; siblings, Sheryl Myers, Deann Smith (Jim), Steve Feuerborn, Larry Feuerborn, Marty Feuerborn. Doug loved spending time with his family. He attended Bethany Lutheran School and graduated Wichita High School South in 1969. Doug was a charter team member of the Wichita Rugby Club and is honored in the Wichita Rugby Hall of Fame. Doug was the owner and operator of Myers Exterior Products. Rosary: 6pm Fri. evening; Memorial Mass: 10:30AM Sat, Oct. 19th, both at St Michael's Catholic Church, 525 E. Main St. in Mulvane.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019