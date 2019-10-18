Douglas Myers (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Myers.
Service Information
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
St Michael's Catholic Church
525 E. Main St
Mulvane, KS
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church
525 E. Main St.
Mulvane, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

BELLE PLAINE-Myers, Douglas 67 yrs, passed on Oct. 16, 2019. Doug was born Nov. 16, 1951, to Charles F. Myers and Leona Allgaier Myers Feuerborn in Madison, SD. Doug was preceded in death by parents. He is survived by wife of 39 yrs, Linda; children, Travis Myers, of Portland OR, Evan Myers (Brynn Lyman), of Wichita, Vallin Myers (Scott Akers), of Wichita, and Gavin Myers, of NYC; grandchildren, August and Austin Akers, Molly and Henry Lyman-Myers; siblings, Sheryl Myers, Deann Smith (Jim), Steve Feuerborn, Larry Feuerborn, Marty Feuerborn. Doug loved spending time with his family. He attended Bethany Lutheran School and graduated Wichita High School South in 1969. Doug was a charter team member of the Wichita Rugby Club and is honored in the Wichita Rugby Hall of Fame. Doug was the owner and operator of Myers Exterior Products. Rosary: 6pm Fri. evening; Memorial Mass: 10:30AM Sat, Oct. 19th, both at St Michael's Catholic Church, 525 E. Main St. in Mulvane.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.