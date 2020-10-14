1/1
Douglas Rae Schaible
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Rae Schaible
February 14, 1951 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 69, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, October 15, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Friday, October 16, at First Evangelical Free Church. Interment to follow at Kensington Gardens. He was preceded in death by parents, David and Mildred Schaible; and sister, Cindy Johnson. Survivors include his beloved wife, Cheryl Schaible; sons, Daniel (Jane) Schaible and Joel (Katelyn) Schaible; daughter, Leah Schaible; sister, Jane Laham; and 5 grandchildren. Memorials to Ethnos 360, 312 W. First St., Sanford, FL 32771. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved