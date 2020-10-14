Douglas Rae Schaible
February 14, 1951 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 69, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, October 15, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Friday, October 16, at First Evangelical Free Church. Interment to follow at Kensington Gardens. He was preceded in death by parents, David and Mildred Schaible; and sister, Cindy Johnson. Survivors include his beloved wife, Cheryl Schaible; sons, Daniel (Jane) Schaible and Joel (Katelyn) Schaible; daughter, Leah Schaible; sister, Jane Laham; and 5 grandchildren. Memorials to Ethnos 360, 312 W. First St., Sanford, FL 32771. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.