Douglas S. "Bo" Little Jr.
SEDGWICK-Little, Douglas S. "Bo" Jr. 71, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed on July 25, 2020. Survived by his wife, Rhonda Little; his children, Dariah Ballinger (Kenny), Jamie Burton (Tim), Stephanie Nutter (Chris), Jeff Little, Tina Storm (Richard), Clint Little and Tim Little (Amber); his 14 grandchildren; brother, William "Bill" Little; sister, Gayla "Ty" Wind; and many other cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded by his mother, Lenora Little and his father, Douglas Stanton Little Sr. He will be deeply missed. Viewing 5-7 pm Thur., July 30, Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Service 10 am, Fri., July 31, Sedgwick First Christian Church.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 30, 2020.
