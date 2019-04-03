Martens, Doyle D. Age 71, ret. grocery store manager, passed away Fri., Mar. 29, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Deanna of the home; sons, Chad (Nancy) Martens of Wichita, KS, Joshua (Amber) Martens of Parker, CO; brother, Darwin Martens of Loveland, CO; brothers-in-law, Wayne (Gerrianne) Parker, Monte (Teddy) Parker and Joe (Sam) Parker, all of the Northern Colorado Front Range; 2 grandchildren, Hannah & Evan Martens. A Celebration Gathering will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Ignite Center at Pathway Church in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royal Family Kids Camps, c/o Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence for the family, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019