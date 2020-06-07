Stone, Doyle Dean 70, of Wichita, KS passed away June 3, 2020. Born in Hardtner, KS, October 25, 1949, to William R. and Hazen (Price) Stone. A former boilermaker, boiler insurance inspector, and Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Doyle is survived by wife of 41 years, Lana (Ohnemiller) Stone, son, William Ray and wife Natalie Stone, sisters, Joyce Smith, Carolyn Roland, Shirley Windborne and brother, Lynn Stone. Doyle was an avid fisherman and loved camping and gardening. Memorials: United Methodist Open Door Food Bank, 2130 E. 21st St. N, Wichita, KS 67214, or to a food bank in your city. Service: 10 a.m., Wed., June 10, Resthaven Mortuary.