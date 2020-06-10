Doyle E. Lamm
1922 - 2020
Lamm, Doyle E. retired pastor and custodian, born August 25, 1922 on a farm in Alton, Kansas. He departed this life June 8, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior. Doyle and LoElla Hawkins were united in marriage July 19, 1942. To this union three sons and two daughters were born; Dwayne, Glenda, Roger, Kendall, and JoEtta. He was a faithful member of First Wesleyan Church. Visitation: 1pm to 8pm Friday, June 12, 2020 with the family present from 6pm to 8pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S Seneca, Wichita. Funeral service: 10am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Wesleyan Church, 1700 S Market, Wichita. Graveside service: 11am, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Osborne City Cemetery, Osborne, Kansas. He was preceded in death by: his parents, William and Helen Lamm; two sisters, and one brother, as well as his wife LoElla, who passed away January 30, 1987. Doyle then married Marilyn Gile February 20, 1988. His son, Roger passed away August 6, 2013; as well as a stepson, Larry Ennis; and stepdaughter, Linda Tibbett. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; four children, Dwayne Lamm, Glenda Nafus (Bill), Kendall Lamm (Linda) JoEtta Wallert (Craig) daughter-in-law, Sherry Lamm; "adopted" daughter, LaDonna Wilcox (Marion); two sisters, 31 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild; stepsons, Robert Ennis (Pam), Michael Ennis (Kandee), Steven Ennis (Sandra); stepdaughters, Carole Ann Rosenberg and Cindy Resnick (Richard). Memorials to the church or Home Health and Hospice, 7607 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67207.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
First Wesleyan Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Wesleyan Church
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Osborne City Cemetery
