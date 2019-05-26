Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle Richard Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MAGNOLIA, TX-Taylor, Doyle Richard was born on September 19, 1945, in Manhattan, Kansas. He was the son of David and Effie Taylor and brother to Davida Rudrow, David B. Taylor and Delores Hunsaker. He died on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 73 years old. A graduate of South Wichita High School in 1963, he joined the U.S. Navy settling into the Naval Amphibious Base at Little Creek in Virginia Beach, VA. In the fall of 1966, he married the love of his life, Rita (Urbanek) Taylor, in Pilsen, Kansas. Doyle's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He loved watching and joking around with his grandchildren, some of his fondest memories were spent with the entire family together during the holidays. He loved telling stories about his family, his friends and customers. He enjoyed race cars, dogs, Jayhawk basketball and keeping up with NASCAR. He felt comfortable in the local coffee shop, a basketball game or church and meeting the people of the communities where he lived. Doyle is survived by his loving wife Rita, his oldest son Tom and his wife Rhina, his youngest son David and his wife Carla, and his five grandchildren Joana, Hudson, Holden, David and Jacey. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, May 29th at 10:30 a.m. at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion, KS and will be officiated by Matt and Denise Hall, followed by a military burial at the Pilsen Cemetery. A luncheon will be held afterwards at St. John Nepomucene in Pilsen, KS.

