ROSE HILL-Engels, Duane Edward born in Wichita, KS on November 22, 1953, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Ascension, St. Francis Hospital. He is the son of John and the late Dorothy Engels, Rose Hill, KS. He is survived by his wife, Janis of Rose Hill; daughters, Lauren (Curtis) Kennedy, Derby, KS; Pamela (Tom) Grund of Savage, MN and Jenna Engels of Wichita; father, John Engels of Rose Hill, KS; sister, Nancy (Tom) Peterie of El Dorado, KS; brothers, Glenn (Lisa) Engels of Rose Hill and Dean (Pattie) Engels, Tinley Park, IL; father in-law, William Fox, Eufaula, OK; sister in-law, Vicki (Allan) Haeberle, La Quinta, CA and brother in-law, James B. Fox, Wichita. He has 4 grandchildren, Jordan, Paetyn, Lucy and Nora and many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 W 21st, Andover, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rose Hill Historical Society, PO Box 36, Rose Hill, KS 67133



