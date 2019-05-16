Fleming, Duane 43, of Wichita, formerly of Topeka and Salina, passed away Monday, May 6th, at his home in Wichita after an extended illness with diabetes. Duane was born in Wichita, on July 11, 1975, the son of Ed Fleming, of Wichita and the late Sharon Kay (Bennett) Posey. Duane is survived by his son, Sean Moore and his mother Brandy Moore, of Topeka; a half-sister, Haley Fleming, of Wichita; three half brothers, Tony Fleming, Doug Fleming and Jim Fleming, all of Wichita; a grandchild, grandfather: Daniel J. Menzies of Wichita and his ex-wife Tammy Clifton. Duane is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angel, along with his grandmothers and grandfather. Arrangements by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS.

