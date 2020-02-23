Sanders, Duane Francis 72, retired transportation manager, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Duane was born in Hays, Kansas, on June 29, 1947, to the late Adolph and Lioba Sanders. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Sanders. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara; daughters, Amy (Rob) Goode of Manhattan, Rachelle (Jon) Grady of Valley Center; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Diane (Dennis) Flickner of Newton and Joyce (Glenn) Hoover of McPherson. Rosary, 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 28; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, February 29, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020