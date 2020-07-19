Brown, Duane K. The Honorable Judge, Duane K. Brown, 65, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. Beloved, esteemed and a great friend, Duane will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. Duane K. Brown graced the world with his larger-than-life presence on August 13th, 1954 to parents, Jack and Vivian (Appleby) Brown of Lexington, MO; both of whom preceded him in death. He passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 in his home in Wichita, KS. He is survived by his wife, Dawna Olvera; step-sons, Ryan (Laura) Nolen and Jared (Hillary) Nolen; step-daughters, Nicole (Jason) Burdette; Marcia Olvera; Casi (Seth) Yager; Angie (Don) Scott; Aspen Olvera and 21 grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, July 24, at Bridgeport Missionary Baptist Church, 6161 S. Meridian. Please send memorials to: Bridgeport Missionary Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial,com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.