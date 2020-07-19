1/1
Duane K. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Duane K. The Honorable Judge, Duane K. Brown, 65, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. Beloved, esteemed and a great friend, Duane will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. Duane K. Brown graced the world with his larger-than-life presence on August 13th, 1954 to parents, Jack and Vivian (Appleby) Brown of Lexington, MO; both of whom preceded him in death. He passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 in his home in Wichita, KS. He is survived by his wife, Dawna Olvera; step-sons, Ryan (Laura) Nolen and Jared (Hillary) Nolen; step-daughters, Nicole (Jason) Burdette; Marcia Olvera; Casi (Seth) Yager; Angie (Don) Scott; Aspen Olvera and 21 grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, July 24, at Bridgeport Missionary Baptist Church, 6161 S. Meridian. Please send memorials to: Bridgeport Missionary Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial,com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved