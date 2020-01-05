Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Landen. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Landen, Duane 86, Wichita, passed away on Sunday Dec. 8, 2019. Duane was born on May 9, 1933 in Greeley Nebraska, to Gotthard "Gus" and Lois Marie Landen. He graduated from Gravette (Arkansas) High School in May 1952, and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a flight engineer. He married Sylvia Jane Pilkenton on Aug. 21, 1954. Duane attended Muskogee Jr. College from 1957 to 1960 where he majored in Business. Duane and Sylvia owned and operated Seneca Square Laundromat and Duane's Laundry and Cleaners from 1963 to 1980, when they purchased Greiner's Cleaners in El Dorado. Duane and Sylvia retired in 1993 and spent the next several years traveling the United States in their fifth wheel, before settling back in Wichita to be close to their family. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia; son, Randy (Carol) Landen; daughter, Lisa (Tom) Kennalley; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Everett, Bernard "Ben" and Francis Landen, and sister, Verla Logsdon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Mercy, Catholic Care Assisted Living Center, 6550 E. 45th Street North, Bel Aire, KS. A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202

