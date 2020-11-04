Duane Travis
November 26, 1931 - November 1, 2020
Derby, Kansas - 88, loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with our Lord on November 1, 2020. Duane served 12 years on the Derby Police Dept. and later retired from LearJet, as an aircraft mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 siblings. Duane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosalie; daughters, Pamela (Rick) Fielden and Priscilla Norcaust; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don Travis. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6th, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Derby, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby, Kansas 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Derby Masonic Lodge #365 A.F. & A.M., 125 E Market ST, Derby, KS 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com