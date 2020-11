Duane Walker

July 26, 1938 - November 5, 2020

Mulvane, Kansas - 82, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born July 26, 1938 to Walter and Ruth Walker in Harper, KS. Duane was an electrical engineer that retired from Westar. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy and his parents. Duane is survived by his children, Darin (Rolanda) Walker, Debbie (Jason) Marks, David Walker; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Clay Walker, Beverly (James) Adkins, Vada Brasier, Larry (Pat) Walker. Visitation: Monday, November 9, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with Rosary starting at 6:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane, KS 67110. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church 525 E. Main St. Mulvane, Kansas 67011. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Mulvane Saddle Club, 325 S. Boxelder Ave., Mulvane, KS 67110.





