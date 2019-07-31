OVERLAND PARK-Mahaffy, Dulcy Renne age 88, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away July 26, 2019 at The Forum of Overland Park, KS. Dulcy was born October 17, 1930, in Newberg, Oregon, the daughter of Rolla and Mildred Renne. She graduated from the University of Oregon. She met her husband Robert Mahaffy while teaching school in La Jolla, CA. They have three children, Matt and Salli (Wheeler), Megan and Mark Sutherland, and Tim and Ali (Sizemore). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shaun, Katie, Kevin, Paige, Beau, Billy, Henry and Janie. Dulcy "Gaga" was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife. She had a long and beautiful life and will be missed by all who knew her. To leave a special message for her family please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019