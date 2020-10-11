Dustin Harpool
April 26, 1982 - October 7, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dustin C. Harpool, age 38, Koch Business Solutions, Technical Support Administrator, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Donavan C. Harpool II, and Meiko, his beloved dog. Survived by his mother, Dana Pinsker Harpool; his sister, Sarah Johnson and her husband, Tim and niece Emma; his brother, Stephen Harpool; grandmother, Carol Pinsker; Aunt Nancy and Uncle Will Glenn; Uncle Greg and Aunt Teri Harpool, and cousins, Allen and Kristyn. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219, or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 902 N Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
. Ad maiorem Dei gloriam - "For the Greater Glory of God."