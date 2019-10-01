Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwane J. "Chick" Goracke. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Rosary 7:00 PM St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Graveside service 3:00 PM St. Phillip Catholic Cemetery Hope , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Goracke, Dwane J. "Chick" Dwane J. "Chick" Goracke peacefully passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1929 to Ruth and Joseph Goracke. He graduated from Hope High School in 1947 and attended Emporia State University before entering the Marine Corps. After serving in Korea he married the love of his life, Maxine Haas in 1952 and they have been married for 66 years. After his service he attended Kansas State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1957. He remained a Wildcat fan through the years rarely missing a televised football or basketball game. Dwane was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family meant everything to him and he was adored by all. He looked forward to every family gathering and truly believed the more the merrier. In 1958, Dwane joined the Boeing Company, where he loved working for over 45 years. Many of his friends and coworkers will fondly remember the annual Christmas party he and Maxine hosted filled with friendship, love, and lots of food! He was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for over 50 years where he served as an usher and was a member of the Layman's Club. In addition to church and work, Dwane enjoyed all sports. He played football, basketball, baseball, and track in high school, and continued playing basketball and bowled for many years. He coached all of his children and loved attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. His love of sports was matched by his love of animals. If he wasn't watching a game he was watching Animal Planet. He owned many different animals through the years including monkeys and his beloved rabbits. Dwane was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Max and Donald Goracke; daughter, Donna Goracke; brother, Robert Goracke; sister, Harriet Rufener. And is survived by his wife; daughters, Cindy (Mark) Langlois of Wichita, Sandy (Bruce) Jaggers of Derby, Shelly (Chad) Reida of Colorado Springs; sons, Douglas (Jamie) Goracke of Hermann, MO, Rodger (Brenda) Goracke of OK, Troy Goracke of Wichita; 26 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at St. Phillip Catholic Cemetery, Hope, KS. A memorial been established with St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2701 Pattie, Wichita, KS 67216. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

