MULVANE-Rodgers, Dwayne A. 71, passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Visitation 6-8pm, Thursday, September 5th at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister. Dwayne is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, David (Angela) Rodgers, Tim (Brandi) Rodgers; grandchildren, Bailey and Kayla Rodgers; siblings, Linda (Larry) Swan, Glen Rodgers, Garry (Sheri) Rodgers, Jimmy Rodgers, Lisa (Heath) Lietzke; loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Encompass Hospice of Kansas, 8201 E. 34th Street Circle Suites 1503 & 1505, Wichita, KS 67226. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
