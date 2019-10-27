Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne L. Oglesby. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rolling Hills Country Club 223 S. Westlink Wichita , KS View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunset Cemetery Cullison , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Oglesby, Dwayne L. 97, passed away October 23, 2019. Dwayne was born at home on his grandfather Baker's farm in Pratt County, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and also as a Special Agent with the FBI. Shortly after his discharge from the Navy, he made the most important decision of his life when he wed June Shepard in the Danforth Chapel at the University of Kansas. He is survived by son, Kent (Dawn) of Fort Collins, CO; daughter, Kim Davis (Rick) of Wichita; son, Sam of Derby; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dwayne began his teaching career at Pratt Community College. After earning his J.D. degree at Kansas University, he accepted a position at Texas Tech as Assistant Professor of Business Law, later moving to Louisiana Tech to teach for 10 years. Ten years later, he left his teaching position at Colorado State University to accept an offer of a Fellowship with the Institute for Court Management which was affiliated with the University of Denver Law School. He later served as Jury Commissioner for the State District Court in Fort Collins, CO, followed by a management position with the U.S. Court of Appeals, 10th Circuit in Denver, CO. After his retirement, he moved to Wichita and as an only child, he assumed the responsibility of taking care of his father and the opportunity to volunteer with the American Red Cross and Via Christi Hospital for 26 years. Dwayne often commented on how lucky he was to have such a wonderful family as well as the opportunity to travel the world and spend a lot of time following the activities of his grandchildren. Meet and greet with family for both Dwayne and June, who passed October 13, will be 4:00-6:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Rolling Hills Country Club, 223 S. Westlink, Wichita, KS. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sunset Cemetery, Cullison, KS. Memorial is established with the American Red Cross Wichita, 707 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via

