CLEARWATER-Johnson, Dwight "Bob" age 97, tough ole farmer/WWII vet, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Visitation, Sun, with family present, 1-4pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Services, 10am, Mon, First Christian Church. Preceded by parents, Herman and Nettie (Hascall) Johnson; brothers, Harold and Loren Johnson; granddaughter, Sydnee Cash. Survivors: wife of 32 years, Pat; daughter, Shelli (Craig) Yost of Flower Mound, TX; step-sons, Sean Cash of Wichita, Shane (Tiffany) Cash of Clearwater; step-daughters, Shelly (Ronald) Wood of Sapulpa, OK, Shari (Jerry) Mertens of Clearwater; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Kansas State School for the Blind, 1100 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102 or Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd, bldg 200, Ste 213, Wichita, KS 67226. www.wsmortuary.com