1/2
Dwight "Bob" Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLEARWATER-Johnson, Dwight "Bob" age 97, tough ole farmer/WWII vet, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Visitation, Sun, with family present, 1-4pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Services, 10am, Mon, First Christian Church. Preceded by parents, Herman and Nettie (Hascall) Johnson; brothers, Harold and Loren Johnson; granddaughter, Sydnee Cash. Survivors: wife of 32 years, Pat; daughter, Shelli (Craig) Yost of Flower Mound, TX; step-sons, Sean Cash of Wichita, Shane (Tiffany) Cash of Clearwater; step-daughters, Shelly (Ronald) Wood of Sapulpa, OK, Shari (Jerry) Mertens of Clearwater; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Kansas State School for the Blind, 1100 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102 or Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd, bldg 200, Ste 213, Wichita, KS 67226. www.wsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Bob had a great sense of humor and was a good friend of my parents in Clearwater. A good ole' boy.
stephen allen webb
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved