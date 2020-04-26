Ritter, Dwight Kenneth 79, passed away Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at his home. He was born March 8th, 1941 in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Paul Ritter and Dorothy Boston Ritter. Dwight graduated from Great Bend High School with the class of 1959, and later graduated from The Tony Cramer School of Broadcasting. He worked in radio broadcasting and announcing for many years and was also a chef and restaurant owner. Dwight was an avid sports fan and followed the Pittsburgh Steelers, KU Basketball, Atlanta Braves and of course anything WSU. His first love, however, other than his wife and family was baseball and dedicated much of his adult life to coaching and umpiring. When he wasn't working or coaching, he loved spending quality time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy Jean Tidwell. Dwight is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gwen Ritter; children, Dale Ritter, Glenn Ritter (Shelley), Michelle Ritter, Marc Ritter (Brenda); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation: 9 am to 1 pm Friday, May 1st with a Celebration of Life beginning at 1, both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020