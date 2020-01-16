TOPEKA-Eells, Dwight Nathaniel Jr. 87, of Topeka, passed away (January 14, 2020) at Midland Care Hospice in Topeka, KS. He was born on March 30, 1932 in Oak Park, Chicago, Illinois, the son of Dwight Nathanial and Elizabeth F. Eells Sr. The family moved to Newton, Kansas where he graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and graduated from Kansas State University in 1955. Dwight taught art and coached athletics at the junior high level in Fort Morgan and Boulder, Colorado, as well as Newton and Topeka, Kansas. He later worked as a Disability Examiner for the State of Kansas for 25 years, retiring in 1997. Dwight had three children from his only marriage. He spent his retirement enjoying his grandchildren and supporting his lifelong passion for Kansas State University. Survivors include his two sons Sid Eells of New Port Richey, FL and Stewart Eells of Topeka, KS; daughter Shellie Eells of Topeka, KS; along with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dwight is preceded in death by his parents and brother Hoyt Eells. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., both at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, KS. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020