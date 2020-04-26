Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Delores Gibson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MAIZE-Gibson, E. Delores (85) passed at her home in Maize surrounded by family, April 23, 2020. Delores was born on February 20, 1935 in Olpe, Kansas, the daughter of Roy Emmett and Jennie Lee Mays Langley. She was a graduate of Emporia High School. On June 13, 1954, she was united in marriage with Don Gibson. Together, they owned and operated Gibson's Hallmark Card and Gift in Great Bend and later provided pre-need planning for Bryant-Christians Funeral Home in Great Bend as well as Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Surviving family members include sons Steve (Sue) Gibson of Great Bend and Rodney (Donna) Gibson of Maize; daughter Tammie (Brad) Bugner of Wichita, grandchildren Stephanie, Chase, Ashley, Dalton, Brooke, Chad, and 7 great grandchildren; sister Lois Lynn Jones of Kansas City, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Don; son Randy; brothers Joe Langley and Gene Langley; sisters Melba Wingert, Myra Lee Jones and JoAnn Herrman. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Serenity Hospice in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at

