Johnson, E. Gordon Born January 20, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas, only child of Mae and Glenn Johnson, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Gordon was first and foremost a true Wichitan. He graduated from Cathedral High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wichita State University, a Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law, and advanced studies at New York University tax program. Mr. Johnson initiated his career with Southwest National Bank where he was the Senior Vice President/Trust Officer and served the bank and their customers for 25 years. Upon leaving the bank, Mr. Johnson purchased four radio stations in Wellington and Winfield, Kansas where he operated them until last year. He was very involved in the communities, participating in events and clubs and broadcasting sports events - celebrating the athletes and their accomplishments. He is survived by his wife, Susan Johnson; his four children, Laura (David) Patterson, Jody (Andrea) Leidolf, Alyce (Brian) Yoksh, and Elizabeth Kelly; and 10 grandchildren. Mr. Johnson enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and studying history. He was still taking history classes at Wichita State, attending class the week of his death. He was a devout Catholic who spent time volunteering at the Catholic Care Center and his home parish of St. Thomas, wherever he traveled he found a catholic church, attending mass in 14 states. He and Susan always had a dog with Molly being their current best friend! Gordon and Molly made friends wherever they went. Rosary will be said Sunday, June 2 at 4:30 and Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 3 at 1:00, both services will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

