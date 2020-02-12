Yost, E. L. Also known as "Shorty" was a beloved husband, father, papa, and brother. He will be missed dearly and celebrated always in our hearts. He passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on February 10, 2020 in his hometown of Wichita, Kansas. Shorty served as a pilot for the U.S. Naval Forces during WWII and was a self-made success in many business ventures including David's and Tech Air Instruments. Shorty was a long-time member of the Wichita Country Club. There he made amazing friendships playing golf and bridge and passed along his knowledge and love of the game to junior golfers. He was a trustworthy friend with a wonderful sense of humor and a kind soul. E.L. is preceded in death by his parents, John and Nina Yost; brother, Merle Yost; brother-in-law, Don Weddell. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Cindy (Jim Seba) Yost, Kimberly Gillett; granddaughters, Katie (Scott) Balderas, Lucy Gillett; grandsons, Henry Gillett, Charlie Gillett; great-grandson, Jackson Balderas; sister, Johnelle Weddell; sister-in-law, Louise Yost. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214; First Tee of Wichita, P.O. Box 285, Andover, KS 67002; Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020