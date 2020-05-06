E. Louise Harris
Harris, E. Louise Age 82, passed away May 1, 2020. A loving mother and grandmother, Louise was a homemaker by trade, and it showed in the care she had for her family. She was an active member of Eagles Nest Fellowship Church and lived to tell others about Jesus' love. Louise is survived by her children, Michael Harris and Laura (Todd) Farney of Wichita, KS; brother, Harry McQuown of Oklahoma City, OK; sisters, Ruth McQuown of Oklahoma City, OK and Lattie Anglin of Gibson City, IL; 7 grandchildren, Mallory Harris, Trevor Farney, Myles Harris, Noah Farney, Lucas Farney, Ethan Farney, and Ella Farney, all of Wichita, KS; and many loving friends. Come and go viewing will be from 10AM-11:30AM, Friday, May 8th, at Resthaven Mortuary. A private family service will be held.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
Service
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
