Haynes, E. Pearl (Messick) Pearl was born on February 17, 1933, in Cedar Springs, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence Onis Messick and Lena Dell (Kirkpatrick) Messick. She graduated from El Dorado Springs High School as a member of the Class of 1951 on May 17, 1951, and married Roy J. Haynes the following day in Kansas City. They had a son, Darrell, and a daughter, Dian (Haynes) LeBlanc. The family moved to Wichita in 1969. After raising their children, Pearl worked at the Dold Packing Company and at Century 21 Real Estate in Wichita. Pearl died on March 14, 2019, at St. Teresa Hospital due to complications following emergency surgery. Pearl was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers, Al and Ray Messick, and sisters, Vada Tinsley and Ruby Messick. She is survived by her husband, Roy; son, Darrell Haynes (Tammy), and daughter, Dian LeBlanc (Andy); granddaughter, Holly Haynes; step-grandson, Chris LeBlanc; sister, Louise Conway; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Messick and Aleta Messick, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation, 6-7 p.m., Sunday, March 17; Funeral Service, 10 a.m., Monday, March 18, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

10515 W. Maple

Wichita , KS 67209

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 16, 2019

