Vonderbrink, E. Thomas "Tom" 82, Retired Artist Paint Chemist, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great papa, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tom was a devout Catholic, avid golfer and musician, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up. He was an active volunteer for Harry Hynes Hospice for 16 years and his church, St. Thomas Aquinas. Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Florence Vonderbrink; sister, Nancy Vonderbrink. Survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnne Vonderbrink; daughters, Amy (Don) Brugman, both of Wichita, Anne (Randy) Reeves of Sachse, TX; sons, John (Jeannie) Vonderbrink of Eudora, KS, Tim (Margaret) Vonderbrink of Shawnee, KS; sisters, Sally Ann Vonderbrink, Mary Susan (Robert) Quirk, both of Cincinnati, OH; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Memorials have been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202; St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.

