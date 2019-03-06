Earl C. Guiot

Guiot, Earl C. 82, retired school superintendent and long-time educator, died February 24, 2019. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 8; Funeral Service, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9, both at Downing & Lahey West. Preceded by parents, Clayton D. and Florence J. Guiot; brother, Alfred Leo Guiot; Grandchild, Tyson Neal. Survived by wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Guiot; daughters, DeAnn Guiot, Lucinda (John Hackett) Guiot, Susan (Earl Iverson) Guiot, Sandra Neal; son, Steve (Melissa Woods) Guiot; grandchildren, Tawnie (Leo Burton) Neal, Dustin Phillips, Amanda Neal, Erin Guiot, Autumn Iverson, Amber Iverson, Spencer Woods; great-grandchildren, Livvy Burton, Camari Carver. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Earl Guiot Scholarship Fund, c/o McPherson Coop Credit Union, 1999 S. Main, McPherson, KS 67460.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019
