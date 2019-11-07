Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl LaVaughn Jensen. View Sign Service Information Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc 137 North Eighth Street Salina , KS 67401 (785)-825-4242 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc 137 North Eighth Street Salina , KS 67401 View Map Send Flowers Notice

SALINA-Jensen, Earl LaVaughn 90, of Salina, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Wichita. He was born Jan. 9, 1929 to Thorvald and Caroline (Minneman) Jensen in Culver. Earl was raised in Brookville, and graduated from Brookville High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 serving as Sergeant First Class at Burtonwood Royal Air Force Base in Lancashire, England, for four years. After reenlisting in 1954, he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Earl married Sydney Tregenza in 1952 in Liverpool, England. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before her death in 2015. Earl and Sydney had one daughter, Amy. He proudly worked as a Superintendent at Ballou Construction Company, and Salina Sand for 42 years. Earl enjoyed tinkering with a 1945 Ford pickup he purchased in 1958. After retirement he restored the truck back to its original shape and could be seen showing it off in the annual Salina Christmas parade. He and his wife were long-time volunteers at the Salina Community Theater where they made many friends. Earl built a hog roaster out of a 55-gallon drum and enjoyed smoking meats for parties, and he was an avid bread baker sharing bread with friends and neighbors. In 2015 Earl moved to the Oxford Grand Senior Living apartments in Wichita. He enjoyed playing BINGO, attending the weekly happy hours, making new friends, and spending time with his daughter. Survivors include: his daughter, Amy Jensen of Wichita; brothers, Melvin, Daryl, and Donnie; sister, Anita Lindsay; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Harold, Clinton, Esther, Katherine, and Ella Mae; and his wife, Sydney. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salina Community Theater in memory of Earl and Sydney Jensen in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, KS 67401. Online condolences:

SALINA-Jensen, Earl LaVaughn 90, of Salina, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Wichita. He was born Jan. 9, 1929 to Thorvald and Caroline (Minneman) Jensen in Culver. Earl was raised in Brookville, and graduated from Brookville High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 serving as Sergeant First Class at Burtonwood Royal Air Force Base in Lancashire, England, for four years. After reenlisting in 1954, he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Earl married Sydney Tregenza in 1952 in Liverpool, England. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before her death in 2015. Earl and Sydney had one daughter, Amy. He proudly worked as a Superintendent at Ballou Construction Company, and Salina Sand for 42 years. Earl enjoyed tinkering with a 1945 Ford pickup he purchased in 1958. After retirement he restored the truck back to its original shape and could be seen showing it off in the annual Salina Christmas parade. He and his wife were long-time volunteers at the Salina Community Theater where they made many friends. Earl built a hog roaster out of a 55-gallon drum and enjoyed smoking meats for parties, and he was an avid bread baker sharing bread with friends and neighbors. In 2015 Earl moved to the Oxford Grand Senior Living apartments in Wichita. He enjoyed playing BINGO, attending the weekly happy hours, making new friends, and spending time with his daughter. Survivors include: his daughter, Amy Jensen of Wichita; brothers, Melvin, Daryl, and Donnie; sister, Anita Lindsay; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Harold, Clinton, Esther, Katherine, and Ella Mae; and his wife, Sydney. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salina Community Theater in memory of Earl and Sydney Jensen in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, KS 67401. Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close