Wathen, Earl 88, Retired County Under Sherriff, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his wife, Royce Gayle Wathen; parents, Earl, Sr. and Virginia Wathen; stepson, Timothy Blankenship. Survived by his daughter, Michelle Kingsbury of San Pedro, CA; son, E. L. "Tre" (Pamela) Wathen, III of Wichita; step-daughter, Debbie Mertel; grandchildren, David Hernandez of Torrance, CA, Jessica (Ryan) Sherwood of Placerville, CA, Marina Blankenship of Sacramento, CA. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020